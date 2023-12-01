WATCH: Dee-1 Releases Video for “Lines Drawn,” Responding to Industry Hypocrisy

Emmy-nominated educator turned entertainer Dee-1 is addressing critics and fans by releasing the official music video for his single “Lines Drawn.” Produced by Danny Beats, the track gained attention following Dee-1’s viral interview on Sway In The Morning, where he delved into industry hypocrisy.

Filmed by Jalen Hill, a student enrolled in Dee-1’s The Intersection of Hip Hop and Social Change course at Tufts University, the video responds to unfavorable headlines circulating online. “Lines Drawn” is the first release from Dee-1’s upcoming LP, From The Hood To Harvard, following his previously dropped album UNO. The track offers a timely and thought-provoking perspective as Dee-1 navigates through the complexities of the music industry’s contradictions.

“I did this song as a response to the industry being so shaken by me drawing a line in the sand and saying that we need some accountability for the messages we’re glorifying inside Hip-Hop. This is part one, there’s more on the way. A shift is happening from a genre and cultural perspective,” says Dee-1.

You can see the new video below.





