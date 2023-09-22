50
4
23
3
13
47
8
34
10
20
32
24
38
39
37
26
7
22
11
46
15
35
9
25
16
33
45
30
29
2
1
21
44
5
49
18
43
14
31
40
48

WATCH: Dwyane Wade Recalls Telling Gabrielle Union About Fathering a Child Outside Their Relationship

143 1 minute read

Dwyane Wade appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, and the conversation got real. The talk between the two Hall of Famers turned to how Wade told his now-wife, Gabrielle Union, he fathered a child outside of their relationship.

Wade and Union were on a break at the time. The Miami HEAT legend revealed that he attempted to permanently break up with Union to avoid the tough conversation, but Union “kept showing up.” At that point, Wade knew he would have to have the conversation.

“One, the whole situation is scary enough, you’re a public figure,” Wade said. “But you know that this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with.”

Wade revealed the moment was tough because it coincided with the NBA playoffs. Even now, the situation is not perfect. “We go to therapy, we’ve had shouts about it, we’ve had regular conversations about, and so it’s been something that going to be something that I have to work at and work on.”

You can hear it all from Wade below.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

DJY Biza, ‘The Piano Meditator’ Drops Debut EP ‘Kgosi’

DJY Biza, ‘The Piano Meditator’ Drops Debut EP ‘Kgosi’

Fynite Drops ‘Southern Amapiano Vol 1’ Compilation EP ft. MFR Souls, Khanyisa, Marcus MC, UPZ & Black Motion

Fynite Drops ‘Southern Amapiano Vol 1’ Compilation EP ft. MFR Souls, Khanyisa, Marcus MC, UPZ & Black Motion

Today in Hip-Hop History: The Clipse Released Their Debut LP ‘Lord Willin’ 21 Years Ago

Today in Hip-Hop History: The Clipse Released Their Debut LP ‘Lord Willin’ 21 Years Ago

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo