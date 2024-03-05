[WATCH] Dylan of Diddy’s ‘Making The Band’ Says Dave Chappelle Skit “F****d Up” His Career

Almost everyone familiar with The Dave Chappelle Show are well versed on his Diddy Making The Band parody, but the most memorable part of the skit was unquestionably Chappelle’s impression of Making Of The Band contestant Dylan Dilinjah, who was perceived as always going against the show’s executive producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a recent interview wit h the “We Are Flatbush” podcast, Dylan claims that The Chappellle Show skit “f***ed up” his career and says that he never named himself five times as the Top 5 as the comedian joked in the skit.

“Everyone is laughing. This is legend now, but I’m fucked up from what you just did,” said Dylan about the impact of the show.





