Fat Joe Responds to People Saying He Lied About His Unreleased Album With Biggie

Terror Squad general Fat Joe has wowed fans and critics alike with his never-mentioned-before stories involving the likes of 50 Cent, Mike Tyson, the late Big Pun, and of course, The Notorious B.I.G. As some continue to call cap on Joe’s most recent claims that he was working on a joint album with the late B.I.G. before he was killed in 1997, Joey Crack doubles down on all of his statements as truth and says he has a host of reputable and known people to back him up.

In one of his most recent interviews, Fat Joe says that there were five songs that he and Biggie recorded together, but after the death of B.I.G. and ‘Pac, it was decided that it was best not to release the tracks. He adds that he’s kept a lot of brewing beef from boiling over, and artists such as Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Common, and Busta Rhymes can attest to his savvy skills of squashing beef.

See Joe’s response to the critics’ claims below.





