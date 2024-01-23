15
[WATCH] Jadakiss Tells Story About Suge Knight Following Him Around L.A. For A Verse

138 1 minute read

On a recent episode of Wallo and Gillie’s A Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, D-Block front man Jadakiss was asked if he ever had any interaction with former Death Row CEO Suge Knight and his response was quite surprising. Al Qaeda Jada claimed that the incarcerated Compton record exec followed him around Los Angeles for a verse, but he contends that he wasn’t going to get extorted for one of his coveted sixteen bar verses.

Jada says that Knight had a “built-in” respect for him by default because of Ruff Ryders Ent. bosses Dee and Waah and added, “Suge knows about life. Real recognize real.” Jada went on to say, “there was a time where [Suge] was popping up everywhere,” which had the L.O.X. founding member wondering if Knight had someone following him while he was in the City of Angels.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison term on a murder charge for the 2015 death of Terry Carter after Knight ran over Carter on the set of the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.






