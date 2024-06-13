3
WATCH: JAY-Z Performs “PSA” as Entry Music for Tom Brady at Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

2024-06-13Last Updated: 2024-06-13
339 1 minute read

JAY-Z surprised the masses of New England Patriots fans who piled into the team’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony as he emerged from a smoke-filled stage to perform his classic anthem, “Public Service Announcement,” as Tom Brady’s entrance music.

Ahead of the second verse, Hov said, “Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady, tonight!” Brady would then emerge onto the field. “PSA” was Brady’s walk-in music during his career in New England. You can see the moment below.



jay-ztom brady

