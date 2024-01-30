WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Drops Video for “Can’t Get Enough” Feat. Latto

Jennifer Lopez releases her electrifying new music video for “Can’t Get Enough,” featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Latto. This follows the successful launch of Lopez’s first single and video from her upcoming Amazon Original, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.

The debut single “Can’t Get Enough” is part of Lopez’s ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now, available for pre-order, marking her first major musical project in almost a decade. The full-length album and Amazon Original, inspired by the music This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, will be released on Feb. 16th, 2024.

Directed by Tanu Muiño, known for her work with top artists like Harry Styles and Cardi B, the video promises to be one of Lopez’s hottest yet, with the artist performing her stunts—in heels. The collaboration with Latto showcases the fusion of the Bronx and Atlanta in an “epic J.Lo” style video.

“Can’t Get Enough” was co-written and produced by Lopez, Rogét Chahayed, HitBoy, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, with additional contributions from various accomplished songwriter-producers.





