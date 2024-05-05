[WATCH] Jim Jones Claims Self Defense In Florida Airport Brawl

Footage of Dipset Capo Jim Jones involved in a bloody brawl in a South Florida airport has been making its rounds on the internet but Jones says that his part in the altercation was strictly self defense≥

The footage, which was obtained by TMZ, shows Jones and two other men involved in a serious fight on the escalator at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but it has not been confirmed as to what actually sparked the meleé.

In the video, it appears that Jones tries to throw one of his assailants down the escalator, but the Jones and One of the men tumble to the bottom of the escalator until the other man tries to help his friend by throwing a couple of ineffective punches at Jones.

Police eventually arrive on the scene, finding one of Jim’s assailants leaking blood from his head, while Jim yells, “It’s two of them against me.” Police finally calm down the situation and it’s unclear if either of the men were arrested for the brawl.

TMZ reached out to Jones, to which he responded, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.’





