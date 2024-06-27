[WATCH] Keefe D Says His Cancer Resurfaced Due To Eating Processed Jail Food

The man who has been allowed to make bail after being charged with the 27-year-old murder of Tupac Shakur is now alleging that the food that he’d been eating in jail has caused his cancer to come out of remission.

Duane “Keefe D’ Davis went to court on Tuesday(June 25) and revealed to the court that the 60-year-old Compton Street Legend author is still fighting his bout with cancer.

“I got cancer. I been in jail eating processed food,” Davis said. “I had colon cancer… they serve all this processed food, they don’t serve no fruit, it’s terrible. Fake potatoes. Fake milk. Fake everything. It ain’t good for an ex-cancer patient. I got it again.”

He went on to speak about his lack of proper medical care, saying, “They took me to thee hospital on May 5. He came into my cell and said, ‘Hurry up and get dressed, you need emergency surgery.’ They referred me to my cancer doctor so I went and seen him on May 8 and he said, ‘I’ll get you to do a colonoscopy in a week, CT scan in two weeks, CT scan in three weeks. They haven’t came here to do nothing. I’m in a life situation and I will do anything to save my life.”

Watch the footage from the court hearing HERE

In a motion for bail filed last year following his arrest for 2Pac’s 1996 murder last September, Keefe’s attorneys argued, “He is not getting his bi-monthly oncologist check-ups. Additionally, his heart health has declined. He was put back on a group of medications to try to get things under control. He has to take these medications in the jail because he is unable to do the things necessary to maintain proper health. His diet in jail is terrible. He is given heavily-processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food.”

Keefe D was released on a secured $750K bond last week as the murder of Tupac trial is set to begin later this year.





