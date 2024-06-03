[WATCH] Lil Durk Says It’s His “Number One Goal” To End Gun Violence In Chicago

In a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Chicago rap star Lil Durk says he’s all in when it comes to ending gun violence in his hometown.

Big Facts co-host Big Bank asked him what he would do if he could “clean the streets of Chicago up” and Durk responded, “That’s the number one goal, to stop it,” he said. “But, the number one priority for us in the streets and politician-wise, is to stop the violence and slow it down as much as possible. It starts with everybody just coming together.”

The “All My Life” rapper admits that the task is easier said than done.,

“But, like I said, it’s hard because you probably got him other here thinking he that, but his young n****s don’t even respect him,” Durk said. “So, even if he be like, ‘Come on. Let’s come together.’ They’d look at him like, ‘Get the fuck on.’”

Earlier this year, Durk announced on social media that he would be organizing his Smurkchella concert, which would be aimed at combating gun violence.

“I’ma do a Smurkchella next year at the bears stadium in Chicago,” he wrote. “it’s gone be a stop the violence event and we gone split half the money with different non profits from big to small. I need help I need every artist who locked in with me to help save these kids.”

He then tagged his own non-profit organization and added, “@neighborhoodheroesfoundation will help put it together let’s go this my way of giving back without saying it to look cool.”

Lil Durk launched his Neighborhood Heroes non-profit organization in 2020 and has been steadily giving back to his community in the years that followed.





