London on da Track Teases Future Collaboration with Young Thug

Young Thug is prepping his return album, and it appears London on da Track will be heavily involved. London uploaded a clip to TikTok showing Thugger paying him a visit and London getting to it. All we get out of the clip is some harmonic keys and Thug working his way through a verse, but that’s enough to get us excited. Peep it below.

Young Thug is poised to return to the music scene with his upcoming album, UY Scuti, scheduled for release this month. The album’s title, inspired by one of the most prominent stars in the universe, symbolizes Thug’s ambitions to shine brightly in the hip-hop galaxy.

Get this, in a recent interaction with fans, Thug confirmed the album’s June release but refrained from providing a specific date. This announcement follows the release of his lead single, “Money on Money,” featuring Future, which showcases Thug’s distinctive style and lyrical prowess.

UY Scuti marks Thug’s first major project since his release from incarceration in October 2024. The album is expected to feature collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Ken Carson, and Mariah the Scientist. Production credits feature notable names such as Metro Boomin, Wheezy, and Southside.

In an interview with GQ, Thug discussed the album’s introspective nature, stating, “I just want to make music where you can actually hear me.” He emphasized a desire for clarity and emotional transparency in his new work, reflecting on love, hurt, and transformation themes.