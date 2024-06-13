4
39
29
10
48
40
16
49
3
2
44
30
33
37
34
31
13
22
11
46
5
20
9
23
8
25
32
15
38
18
35
43
26
24
14
1
WATCH: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith Give Their Picks for Greatest Rappers of All-Time

WATCH: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith Give Their Picks for Greatest Rappers of All-Time

2024-06-13Last Updated: 2024-06-13
345 1 minute read

The greatest rapper of all time is always a hot topic in Hip-Hop. Continuing their media run for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith pulled up on GOAT Talk and revealed who gets their vote.

“I would have to say Snoop Dogg for me,” Martin said. “Because Snoop’s always come through for me. He’s done my show and has always been excellent. And he’s a good friend of mine.”

Smith added, “I think that in terms of changing the game, Rakim. The combination of Melle Mel and Grandmaster Caz in terms of me developing my love for hip-hop.”

You can hear it below.



GOATmartin lawrencewill smith

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-13Last Updated: 2024-06-13
345 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tackling climate change in Africa

2021-03-05
Nicki Minaj Responds to Lil Wayne Crowning Her the Greatest Female Rapper Ever

Nicki Minaj Responds to Lil Wayne Crowning Her the Greatest Female Rapper Ever

2023-06-13
Westside Gunn Says His Next Album is Complete: ‘I Think I’m Focused More Than Ever’

Westside Gunn Says His Next Album is Complete: ‘I Think I’m Focused More Than Ever’

2024-06-10
Corruption, greed - not doctors - kill Covid sufferers

Corruption, greed – not doctors – kill Covid sufferers

2021-02-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo