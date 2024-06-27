[WATCH] Mase Recalls Big L Allegedly Setting Him Up To Be Robbed

On one of the most recent episodes of Ma$e and Cam’s It Is What It Is sports podcast, the famed former Bad Boy rapper claimed that the late Lamont “Big L” Coleman set him up multiple times to be robbed.

Once both members of the same crew, Children of Da Corn, Ma$e and Cam got into sa few heated debates after the “Feel So Good” rapper accused the Diggin In The Crates member of biting some of his lyrics.

“Me and L start talking and the conversation goes super left you know. Next thing I know, I’m in The Tunnel [a nightclub] and the n***a Fat Joe comes up to me,” he explained. The two rappers see each other, but Joe decided not to do anything because he had no issue with Mase. “A couple months later, we get into it about something. I think it was over a chick or something,” he continued. He then recalled buying ice cream for the block on 139th Street in Harlem while rocking his first Rolex watch. “I get around the corner on 140th and I walk up 140th on seventh to 141st and a Spanish n***a just run outta nowhere like, ‘Give it up. I’ma kill both of y’all n****s.’”

Check out MA$e’s interview about Big L HERE

Ma$e and former NBA star God Shammgod Wells took off from the robber after Ma$e dropped the Rolex. Shortly afterward, he learned it was Big L who set him up.

Fat Joe previously discussed his side of the story during an interview with Angie Martinez on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in 2022. At the time, he explained that he didn’t realize the person Big L asked him for help beefing against was Mase, who he was friendly with. He admitted that Mase never trusted him afterward.





