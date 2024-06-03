WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion and Latto Preview “Sunday Service” Remix at ATL Show

After several delays, Megan Thee Stallion finally hit the stage for the Hot Girl Summer tour in Atlanta. The show came with numerous surprises, including a guest appearance from Latto as the two performed a remix to Latto’s hit “Sunday Service.”

Megan Thee Stallion & Latto performing “Sunday Service Remix” at the #HotGirlSummerTour !pic.twitter.com/kyhpDZD1cA — Megan News (@MegansCharts) June 3, 2024

Megan brings out BIG LATTO for Atlanta show! pic.twitter.com/A7YjQoUyUP — The King of Reads (@TheKingofReads) June 3, 2024

Also, Megan Thee Stallion announced the upcoming release of her new album, MEGAN, scheduled for June 28. The album is now available for pre-save via Hot Girl Productions.

Megan unveiled the album title and release date during a sold-out Atlanta stop on her “Hot Girl Summer” tour. The Houston native surprised the audience with the news and presented a QR code, enabling attendees to pre-save MEGAN immediately, along with a special image. Recently featured on the U.S. and European covers of L’Officiel Magazine, Megan discussed the album’s concept, describing it as “renewal, rebirth,” and highlighting its positive themes.

The announcement follows the release of a series of snake-themed singles, including “COBRA,” “HISS,” and “BOA.” The latest track, “BOA,” features a beat by LilJuMadeDaBeat and samples Gwen Stefani’s 2004 classic “What You Waiting For?”

Megan has been performing her new music alongside her extensive catalog during her first-ever headlining arena tour, featuring special guest GloRilla. In May, she delivered a stunning performance at Madison Square Garden, where she brought out Cardi B and GloRilla, teasing their mega remix of “Wanna Be.”

MEGAN marks her first studio album since August 2022’s “TRAUMAZINE,” which included collaborations with Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty, and Houston icons like Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

In addition to her singles, Megan has also released a series of freestyles for her fans. She revived #MeganMonday with the surprise drop of “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” over Gucci Mane’s iconic beat, followed by “Like a G6 Freestyle,” paying homage to Far East Movement’s 2010 hit.





