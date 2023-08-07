8
[WATCH] Mopreme Shakur: Notorious B.I.G. Was Going to Join Tupac’s ‘Thug Life’

In previous rumors about the relationship between the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, it was suspected that the Brooklyn favorite was to be recruited into ‘Pac’s “Thug Life” conglomerate and Tupac’s brother Mopreme confirmed it in a conversation with AllHipHop.

When speaking of the relationship between the two, the elder Shakur said, “Before things fell apart, Pac was a uniter. We knew we were from New York. We knew we were from the East Coast. And Pac liked to work with the best talent around. So, there was a period, there was a time when we was all cool.” He went on to say, “There was a time when Pac wanted Biggie to be part of the East Coast faction of Thug Life ‘cause we was kicking it with each other anyway. Pac wasn’t just a hater just to be hating. He liked [Biggie].”






138 1 minute read
