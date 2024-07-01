40
WATCH: Ray J Gets in Scuffle with Zeus Network CEO, Appears to Get Weapon From SUV

2024-07-01
Los Angeles had everyone in entertainment there for BET Weekend, so something was bound to happen. It just so happened that Ray J had a role in the chaos.

A video has emerged of Ray J attending GloRilla’s party, where he ran into Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. The two are currently on the same page, and previously, Ray J posted a video of Plummer being attacked by a former employee.

At the time, Plummer called the incident a “marketing stunt,” Ray J was using to promote his network. Outside GloRilla’s party, the two argued, and called each other a “b*tch,” and words got to flying before a scramble broke out, a drink was thrown, and chaos erupted.

Going to the next level, Ray J returned to his SUV, grabbed a bag, and presumably had a gun as people called for him to calm down. People demanded he get back in the car while other scuffles occurred. You can see the moment below.



