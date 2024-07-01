WATCH: Ray J Gets in Scuffle with Zeus Network CEO, Appears to Get Weapon From SUV

Los Angeles had everyone in entertainment there for BET Weekend, so something was bound to happen. It just so happened that Ray J had a role in the chaos.

A video has emerged of Ray J attending GloRilla’s party, where he ran into Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer. The two are currently on the same page, and previously, Ray J posted a video of Plummer being attacked by a former employee.

At the time, Plummer called the incident a “marketing stunt,” Ray J was using to promote his network. Outside GloRilla’s party, the two argued, and called each other a “b*tch,” and words got to flying before a scramble broke out, a drink was thrown, and chaos erupted.

Going to the next level, Ray J returned to his SUV, grabbed a bag, and presumably had a gun as people called for him to calm down. People demanded he get back in the car while other scuffles occurred. You can see the moment below.

Ray J and Lemuel Plummer finally meet face to face at GloRilla’s afterparty and Ray throws a punch around security 🤛 pic.twitter.com/6GvR6gtkXR — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 1, 2024





