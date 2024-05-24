[WATCH] Sean Kingston’s Mother Arrested During Raid At His Miami Home

Rapper Sean Kingston finds himself embroiled in yet another scandal. This time, his Miami home was raided, and his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested after a high-end electronics scam.

On Thursday morning, the usually serene neighborhood of Southwest Ranches was disrupted by a significant law enforcement presence. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), including SWAT team members, descended on Kingston’s residence, located near Southwest 146th Avenue and 46th Street. The dramatic scene included a command center set up in the driveway and more than a dozen deputies on site.

According to Local 10, the raid stems from a civil complaint filed by Ver Ver Entertainment, a company that accused Kingston, 34, of partially paying for a 232-inch television and high-end entertainment system. Despite the installation, Kingston allegedly never completed the payment. The complaint, obtained from the Broward Clerk of Courts, details how Kingston exploited his celebrity status to obtain the system without paying in full.

Attorney Dennis Card, representing Ver Ver Entertainment, elaborated on Kingston’s modus operandi: “He basically has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people. He induces them into giving him really expensive things,” Card told Local 10 News. “We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner.”

Kingston’s name has been repeatedly linked to similar scams, particularly involving jewelers. His pattern of using his fame to secure valuable items without paying has made headlines multiple times, tarnishing his reputation in the process.

While Kingston himself was not seen at the property during the raid, his relatives, including his mother Janice Turner, were present. Turner, 60, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. Authorities stated that her arrest was part of an investigation initiated earlier that morning in Dania Beach.

Kingston’s relatives declined to comment when approached by Local 10 News, maintaining a tight-lipped stance amid the unfolding legal drama.

The latest incident has sparked conversations within the hip-hop community and among fans. Many are expressing disappointment, noting how Kingston’s continuous legal troubles overshadow his musical career. The rapper, known for hits like “Beautiful Girls,” has seen his public image increasingly dominated by these controversies.

Watch below. Thoughts?





