[WATCH] Soulja Boy Goes Off On Lil Yachty: ‘You Wasn’t The First’

Now we all know that Soulja Boy is quick to clarify and announce when he is the first to do something. Now the viral rapper is going off on Lil Yachty for claiming he was the first rapper to stream on Twitch.

This weekend, Soulja Boy went Live on Instagram to address Yachty’s comments in a new interview where the QC rapper claims he started the trend of rappers using Twitch as an avenue to stream.

“Lil Yachty, sit your b***h-a** down, n***a,” SB begins in the angry video below. “Drake, you and Lil Yachty getting on my muthaf**in nerves. F**k wrong with you p**sy-a** n***as, man? Lil Yachty, you is a b***h, n***a. Fruity-a** n***a. Painting your muthaf**kin toenails and s**t. B***h, you wasn’t the first n***a to do s**t,” Soulja added, followed by more expletive-laced insults.

Soulja Boy’s video is in response to an interview Lil Yachty did with Cool Kicks where Boat claimed he started the wave of rappers going on Twitch along with Post Malone.

“I was the first rapper to stream, in 2017,” Lil Yachty boasted at the 12:30-mark of the video below. “Before anyone. Twitch wasn’t even popping. I was on Twitch. It was me and Post Malone on Twitch, 2017, nobody was there. G-check it. Nobody was on Twitch before me and…I think I was even before Post Malone. It was us, the only rappers. Seven years ago.”

Watch the videos below.

I was the 1st rapper on twitch. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) April 3, 2021

Soulja Boy went off on Lil Yachty for claiming he was the first rapper to stream on twitch 👀pic.twitter.com/PwWwzf6QBO — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 16, 2023





