WATCH: Tom Brady Checks Comedian Jeff Ross for Cracking Massage Joke on Robert Kraft

Tom Brady was the subject of a roast on a Netflix live special. Jokes flew about him, his failed marriage, and more. But one topic was off the table: Robert Kraft‘s massage parlor scandal.

Jeff Ross found out the hard way, when he cracked a massage joke, prompting Brady to approach him on stage and say to him “don’t say that shit again.”

