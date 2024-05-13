[WATCH] Uncle Luke Talks Failed Attempts At Trying To Squash Beef Between Biggie And Tupac

Speaking on Instagram Live over the weekend, Miami Hip Hop pioneer Uncle Luke delved into his unsuccessful efforts to try to broker peace between the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur before both of their untimely and tragic deaths.

Luke spoke to fans about his failed attempts to bring the two former friends to ther negotiating table for a man-to-man sit-down during their very public rivalry, which ended between the two superstars on September 7, 1996.

“I remember when 2Pac and Biggie had the beef going on. Now, mind you, I tried to get in the middle of it and squash it,” he said. “I kinda cooled it off, but it was a little too late. Outside people got involved.” Luke added, “Man, I remember going to St. Louis doing a show with Biggie. I went on before him and by the time he got to the stage, them people were screaming ‘2Pac.’ They was singing 2Pac songs. That is the most discouraging thing when you in a battle, when you in the heat of a battle on tour, that people would go to the stadium and don’t even wanna hear your songs.”





