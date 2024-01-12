WATCH: Usher Unveils Epic Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Trailer

Usher has partnered with Apple Music to release the official trailer for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. A monumental performance 30 years in the making, the trailer seamlessly weaves together footage over three decades, featuring Usher and an array of famous faces, including LeBron James, J Balvin, and Jung Kook.

As anticipation for the big game builds, the trailer promises an electrifying showcase of one of Usher’s biggest hits, leaving fans worldwide screaming, “Yeah!”

To prepare for the upcoming Halftime Show, fans can pre-add Usher’s ninth studio album, Coming Home, set to release on Feb. 9th, on Apple Music. Additionally, they can delve into three decades of USHER’s hits across various genres with the curated playlist “Usher Essentials” on Apple Music.

For interactive engagement, Apple Music Sing allows fans to sing along to their favorite USHER songs, adjusting vocals and enjoying real-time lyrics for a dynamic and immersive experience.

Building on the success of last year’s record-breaking Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the ongoing partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music continues to unite the Super Bowl Halftime Show with the world-class music experience offered by Apple Music. With a catalog exceeding 100 million songs and cutting-edge features like Spatial Audio, Apple Music remains at the forefront of delivering unparalleled musical experiences to fans worldwide.





