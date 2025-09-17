The Source |Wendy Williams Makes Rare NYFW Appearance While Fighting Conservatorship

Wendy Williams returned to the public eye this week, stepping into the New York Fashion Week spotlight despite ongoing legal battles over her conservatorship.

The media icon, who has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years, attended designer Dennis Basso’s presentation in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 15. Photographers captured the 61 year old confidently posing with the designer and flashing smiles for the cameras.

Williams arrived with a small entourage, dressed in a mustard yellow tweed two piece paired with gray sneakers and a Gucci tote. She completed the look with a bold plum lip, balayage waves, and her signature iced out “W” necklace.

Her appearance comes as her conservatorship remains a heated point of contention. In 2023, she was placed under court appointed guardianship following a diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Documents from her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, described Williams as “permanently incapacitated.”

Williams, however, has publicly disputed those claims. In a candid conversation with The Breakfast Club earlier this year, she insisted she is “not cognitively impaired” and compared the conservatorship to living in “prison.”

While her health and legal situation continue to unfold in court, Williams’s Fashion Week appearance reminded fans of the charisma that made her a daytime television powerhouse — and showed she is still determined to live life on her own terms.