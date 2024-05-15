Wendy Williams’ Manhattan Penthouse Sold at a $822,000 Loss

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has faced a series of financial and personal challenges in recent years, culminating in the sale of her beloved Manhattan penthouse at a significant loss.

Two years ago, Williams was placed under a financial guardianship after concerns arose regarding her son’s extravagant spending, which raised red flags with Wells Fargo Bank. Now, it has been reported that her Manhattan penthouse, once hailed as her dream abode, has been sold off by her guardian.

According to The NY Post, the transaction closed on May 10, marking the latest chapter in Williams’ ongoing legal and personal battles. The sale comes only several years after Williams acquired the Financial District property and follows her diagnosis in 2023 with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Records accessed by The Post reveal that Williams, now 59, was deemed “incapacitated,” necessitating the involvement of a guardian in the decision-making process regarding the sale of her residence. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse was sold for $3.75 million, representing a significant decrease of $822,000 from its purchase price in July 2021.

An insider close to Williams expressed regret over the situation, stating, “Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation.”

Prior to the sale, Williams divested herself of all personal belongings housed within the property, including her iconic purple chair, synonymous with her provocative “Hot Topics” segment that captivated audiences for years.

In addition to the sale of her penthouse, Williams faced a hefty tax problem, owing more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes. This resulted in a federal tax lien, affecting her New York City condo, purchased for $4.5 million in 2021.

Thoughts?





