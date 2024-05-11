What Happened on Day 15 of Trump Criminal Hush Money Trial

Today’s developments in Donald Trump’s criminal trial shed light on crucial aspects of the case:

Cohen’s Testimony:

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer and lawyer, is set to testify on Monday, marking a pivotal moment in the trial. His testimony is expected to implicate Trump in the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and shed light on the reimbursement process through retainer payments. However, given his previous legal troubles and changing accounts, Cohen’s credibility poses a significant challenge for prosecutors.

Judge’s Order to Cohen:

Ahead of Cohen’s testimony, Trump’s attorney requested the judge to order Cohen to refrain from discussing the trial with Trump, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the case.

Westerhout’s Testimony:

Trump’s former White House aide, Madeleine Westerhout, concluded her testimony with a seemingly friendly exchange with Trump in the courtroom. Prosecutors introduced key text and call records into evidence after Westerhout’s testimony, providing crucial documentation for the case.

Prosecution’s Evidence:

Prosecutors introduced a series of text messages between Stormy Daniels’ manager and National Enquirer’s editor-in-chief, along with other cell phone records. These records aim to bolster the prosecution’s argument of Trump’s guilt in falsifying business records.

Prosecution’s Timeline:

The prosecution anticipates resting its case by the end of next week and plans to call two more witnesses. However, a potential issue arises concerning the admission of Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg’s settlement agreement into evidence, which Trump’s lawyers object to, citing prejudice against their client.

These key takeaways underscore the complexity and significance of the ongoing trial, with each development shaping the narrative and outcome of the proceedings.





