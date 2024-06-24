Will Smith to Debut New Song Live at BET Awards 2024

BET has announced a star-studded lineup and exciting additions for the upcoming “BET Awards” 2024, scheduled to air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8 pm ET/PT. Academy Award-winning actor and multiplatinum recording artist Will Smith will debut an original song during the event, joining an impressive roster of performers.

“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

Hosted by Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson, the awards ceremony will honor GRAMMY-winning icon Usher with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The lineup of performers includes GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét, with Tanner Adell set to perform on the BET Amplified stage.

For three consecutive years, the “BET Awards” has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 and continues to lead as the top cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 22nd year. The event serves as a platform to celebrate Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, highlighting the culture and driving social change.

Drake leads the nominations with seven nods, reflecting the influence and impact of his work. Nominees were selected by a voting academy comprising respected figures from the music industry.

Fans can participate by voting for the “BET Awards” 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award until June 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT/9:30 PM ET. For more information and the complete list of nominees, visit the official BET website.





