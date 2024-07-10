Will Smith’s First Gospel Single “You Can Make It” Debuts on Billboard Charts

Will Smith’s inaugural Christian/gospel single, “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, has made a notable entry onto Billboard’s charts dated July 13.

Released on June 28, the track debuts at No. 3 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart and No. 23 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. According to Luminate, the single garnered 726,000 in radio audience, 665,000 official U.S. streams, and sold 1,000 copies through July 4. This debut marks a significant milestone in Smith’s musical journey, showcasing his versatility and appeal in the gospel genre.

“I was really talking to myself,” Smith said to Billboard. “To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life.”

Will Smith performed the song at the 2024 BET Awards, which you can see below.





