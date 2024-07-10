11
31
14
33
4
44
22
13
48
30
23
9
43
2
46
24
25
39
5
8
15
32
10
38
35
37
18
40
26
49
34
29
3
20
1
16

Will Smith’s First Gospel Single “You Can Make It” Debuts on Billboard Charts

2024-07-10Last Updated: 2024-07-10
347 1 minute read

Will Smith’s inaugural Christian/gospel single, “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, has made a notable entry onto Billboard’s charts dated July 13.

Released on June 28, the track debuts at No. 3 on the Hot Gospel Songs chart and No. 23 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. According to Luminate, the single garnered 726,000 in radio audience, 665,000 official U.S. streams, and sold 1,000 copies through July 4. This debut marks a significant milestone in Smith’s musical journey, showcasing his versatility and appeal in the gospel genre.

“I was really talking to myself,” Smith said to Billboard. “To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life.”

Will Smith performed the song at the 2024 BET Awards, which you can see below.



billboardwill smithYou CAn Make It

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-07-10Last Updated: 2024-07-10
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Marcus Jordan Wants Michael Jordan To Be His Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan Wants Michael Jordan To Be His Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen

2023-11-01
The 9ine Connects With Rubi Rose On New Song ‘Obsessed With Me’

The 9ine Connects With Rubi Rose On New Song ‘Obsessed With Me’

2023-10-10

Reality is bigger – Zimbabwe Situation

2021-03-07

Victoria Ranch road construction to commence in April – Tell Zimbabwe

2021-03-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo