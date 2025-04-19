WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Lights Up LIV Las Vegas

WrestleMania weekend roared to life with an epic kickoff party at LIV Las Vegas inside the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort. Night one of WrestleMania After Dark Weekend delivered a high-energy celebration filled with star power, great food, and unforgettable music.

The evening began with a lavish dinner curated by Groot Hospitality’s Komodo, offering guests a luxurious spread of Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine. Standout dishes included American Wagyu Tenderloin, Peking Duck, Wagyu Beef Sliders, Plank Roasted Salmon, and a variety of sushi rolls and desserts. The gourmet experience was paired with an open bar stocked with premium spirits, wine, and beer.

Once dinner wrapped, the party shifted into overdrive at LIV Las Vegas. DJs Valentino Kahn and DJ IRIE took over the decks, turning the nightclub into a full-blown WrestleMania celebration. WWE legends Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair took the stage to pump up the crowd, adding to the electric atmosphere as fans and music lovers came together for a night to remember.

With big beats, superstar appearances, and five-star hospitality, WrestleMania After Dark Weekend got off to a blazing start — setting the tone for a weekend full of wrestling, entertainment, and Vegas flair.