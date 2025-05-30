XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD Reunite in Powerful Posthumous “whoa (mind in awe) (Remix)”

Two of this generation’s most influential voices unite as XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD’s estates release the long-anticipated “whoa (mind in awe) (Remix),” blending X’s ethereal melodies with WRLD’s introspective lyricism. The track, released today, marks a poignant fusion of emotion and legacy.

Accompanied by a heartfelt music video, the visual journey begins with a call to follow dreams with purpose and meaning. It honors both artists’ Jamaican heritage, following children across the island in a story that ends beneath glowing soccer field lights, A metaphor for humble beginnings and big aspirations.

In collaboration with Juice WRLD’s 999 Foundation, the XXXTentacion Foundation is launching a limited-edition soccer kit featured in the video, available in three colorways on May 30 at noon PT. Proceeds will support youth and infrastructure development in Jamaica, as well as mental health initiatives worldwide.

The release follows a series of meaningful activations, including a special Fortnite x Emote and an upcoming immersive concert-game hybrid created in collaboration with JOGO Studios. Set for May 31 at 2:30 PM PT in Fortnite’s Super Red vs. Blue Island, the event will unfold across a celestial landscape shaped by X’s creative vision.

Together, the remix, video, and merchandise stand as a tribute to legacy, community, and the enduring impact of two artists who continue to inspire millions.