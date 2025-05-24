XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD’s Long-Awaited Collaboration Drops May 30

The estates of XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD have announced the release date for their long-rumored collaboration. The remix of XXXTentacion’s “whoa (mind in awe),” featuring Juice WRLD, arrives Friday, May 30. Juice recorded his verse in December 2018, months after X’s passing, turning the track into a historic meeting of two late icons.

To celebrate the release, the estate dropped a heartfelt trailer rooted in X’s Jamaican heritage, blending scenes of island life and soccer — a shared passion of X and his family.

In a digital crossover, four XXXTentacion tracks will be featured in Fortnite, including his breakout hit “Look at Me.” An exclusive XXXTentacion Emote goes live on May 23 at 8 p.m. EST, with a special Fortnite event set for May 31 on the Super Red vs. Blue Island.

The release continues X’s legacy of blending vulnerability with artistic innovation, supported by the ongoing efforts of the XXXTentacion Foundation.