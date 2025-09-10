Yeat and Drake Release “Dog House” Featuring Julia Wolf

After closing out back-to-back nights in Zurich and Milan on the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Tour, Yeat and Drake have released their new single “Dog House” featuring Julia Wolf. The track debuted live at Milan’s Apophis Club and was first teased during Yeat’s Iceman Pt. 3 livestream.

Queens-born alt-pop artist Julia Wolf contributes to the collaboration, marking Yeat and Drake’s third joint release following “IDGAF,” which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Global 200, and “As We Speak” from 2093 (P2).

The release comes after Yeat’s biggest summer to date, including a co-headlining set with Don Toliver at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, a surprise appearance with Drake at London’s Wireless Festival, performances at Romania’s Beach, Please! Festival, and closing out Poland’s Clout Festival. He also recently released his EP DANGEROUS SUMMER.

Fans can stream “Dog House” now across all major platforms as the duo continues to dominate charts and festival stages worldwide.