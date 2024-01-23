14
YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty and Receives Sentence for Violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

YFN Lucci has entered a guilty plea in his Fulton County racketeering case.

According to WSB-TV, Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, was one of 12 indicted in a 105-count racketeering indictment against members of the Bloods gang

YFN Lucci pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He originally faced multiple felony charges including murder.

Prosecution suggested a 20-year sentence with 10 years to serve, allowing credit for time served. Lucci has been in custody since Jan. 12, 2021, already totaling three years served. Lucci will be released and serve the rest of his time on probation.

During sentencing, Lucci apologized to the victim’s family and his own in court.






