YFN Lucci Announces ‘Welcome Home’ Concert

YFN Lucci is officially back. The multi-platinum rapper has announced his 2025 Welcome Home concert, his first headlining show since being released from prison, set for August 23 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The one-night-only event, produced by Think It’s A Game Records, marks a significant moment in his return to music.

To build hype, Lucci dropped the official music video for his emotional new single, “Jan. 31st (My Truth),” giving fans a raw, visual look into his comeback journey. The track serves as a powerful anthem of resilience and reflection.

Known for hits like “Key to the Streets,” “Everyday We Lit,” and “Wet,” Lucci’s return promises a night of celebration and storytelling through his iconic catalog and new material.

Pre-sale begins on May 29, with public tickets going on sale on May 30 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.