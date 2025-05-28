30
31
2
20
33
23
44
46
34
32
8
35
37
5
24
14
26
13
15
25
49
16
11
1
48
40
38
10
4
39
22
18
43
29
3
9
YFN Lucci Announces ‘Welcome Home’ Concert

YFN Lucci Announces ‘Welcome Home’ Concert

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
332 1 minute read

YFN Lucci is officially back. The multi-platinum rapper has announced his 2025 Welcome Home concert, his first headlining show since being released from prison, set for August 23 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The one-night-only event, produced by Think It’s A Game Records, marks a significant moment in his return to music.

To build hype, Lucci dropped the official music video for his emotional new single, “Jan. 31st (My Truth),” giving fans a raw, visual look into his comeback journey. The track serves as a powerful anthem of resilience and reflection.

Known for hits like “Key to the Streets,” “Everyday We Lit,” and “Wet,” Lucci’s return promises a night of celebration and storytelling through his iconic catalog and new material.

Pre-sale begins on May 29, with public tickets going on sale on May 30 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.


Source link

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
332 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

New ransomware discovered – how it works

New ransomware discovered – how it works

2021-06-02
Cardi B Reveals She Recorded a Verse for “Munch” Remix but Didn’t Like the Result

Cardi B Reveals She Recorded a Verse for “Munch” Remix but Didn’t Like the Result

2024-03-19
Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake for Not Highlighting Black Issues and Dissing “This is America”: ‘Why You In Your Feelings?’

Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake for Not Highlighting Black Issues and Dissing “This is America”: ‘Why You In Your Feelings?’

2023-07-18
Jim Jones & Maino Hop On M Dot Taylor’s “Biggest Fan”

Jim Jones & Maino Hop On M Dot Taylor’s “Biggest Fan”

2023-08-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo