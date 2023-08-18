Young Scooter Delivers New Single “Hard to Handle” Feat. Future

Young Scooter teams up with Freebandz label founder, Future, in a new collaborative single, “Hard to Handle.” Produced by Crazy Mob, the track delves into their challenging upbringings, revealing how those experiences shaped their journeys. Their intertwining voices create a captivating sonic landscape, generating excitement for Young Scooter’s upcoming project – his first since 2020.

Following the success of “Trap it Out,” which has amassed over 1.3 million views on YouTube, and the hit single “Come Eat With Us” featuring EST Gee with over 2.7 million views, both from the STREETS KRAZY project, “Hard to Handle” contributes to the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming release. The duo’s compelling collaboration offers fans a tantalizing preview of what’s to come.





