4
22
21
13
47
25
50
7
30
24
11
2
43
32
35
31
16
48
3
23
46
40
45
9
34
29
18
49
20
26
33
39
14
37
1
5
10
44
15
38
8

Young Scooter Delivers New Single “Hard to Handle” Feat. Future

146 1 minute read

Young Scooter teams up with Freebandz label founder, Future, in a new collaborative single, “Hard to Handle.” Produced by Crazy Mob, the track delves into their challenging upbringings, revealing how those experiences shaped their journeys. Their intertwining voices create a captivating sonic landscape, generating excitement for Young Scooter’s upcoming project – his first since 2020.

Following the success of “Trap it Out,” which has amassed over 1.3 million views on YouTube, and the hit single “Come Eat With Us” featuring EST Gee with over 2.7 million views, both from the STREETS KRAZY project, “Hard to Handle” contributes to the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming release. The duo’s compelling collaboration offers fans a tantalizing preview of what’s to come.






Source link

146 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Dr Colbert Mukwevho in Concert – 5 August at the Jembe Gardens, Meropa Casino

Dr Colbert Mukwevho in Concert – 5 August at the Jembe Gardens, Meropa Casino

Former President of Zimbabwe Robert G Mugabe

Mugabe Reburial At The National Heroes Acre

Drake Leads BET Awards With 7 Nominations, GloRilla Follows With 6

Drake Leads BET Awards With 7 Nominations, GloRilla Follows With 6

Lockdown blues: Power disconnections destroy Mutare women’s household businesses - Tell Zimbabwe

Lockdown blues: Power disconnections destroy Mutare women’s household businesses – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo