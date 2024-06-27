Young Thug and YSL RICO Trial: More Drama Expected Next Week After Explosive Month of Testimony

Fireworks are around the corner but the same can be said about Young Thug’s high-profile criminal trial in Atlanta next week. The significant drama surrounds a hearing to address the leak of a private conversation between Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville and a key prosecution witness, that has been postponed to July 3.

Judge Glanville has ordered Kenneth Copeland and his temporary attorney, Kayla Bumpus, to explain why they should not be held in contempt for disclosing an ex parte conversation to Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, on June 10, 2024. The term “ex parte” refers to a judge making a decision without requiring all parties involved to be present.

Get this, Judge Glanville is also summoning anyone present during the conversation to appear at the hearing. This comes after a tumultuous week in the trial, marked by Copeland, also known as Woody or Lil’ Woody, being jailed on June 7, 2024, for initially refusing to testify. Copeland is believed to have informed police about alleged crimes committed by Young Thug and the YSL gang. By Monday, however, Copeland agreed to testify.

Subsequently, Judge Glanville held Brian Steel in contempt for refusing to disclose how he learned about the private conversation involving prosecutors, the judge, and a key witness. Steel’s refusal led to his temporary custody and ongoing contempt status until he reveals his source. Despite this, Steel is allowed to continue his role as Young Thug’s counsel.

Trial attorney Tom Church explained the situation, stating, “The judge was having ex parte communications with the district attorney and a witness. That means he was talking to the attorney and the witness without anyone from the defense being present. And that is generally considered improper.”

Rockstar attorney Steel and Young Thug’s other attorney, Keith Adams, along with attorneys for other defendants, have repeatedly moved for a mistrial, citing improper conduct. Judge Glanville has denied all motions for a mistrial and requests for his recusal.

No witness testimony is expected this week, but the trial continues to promise significant legal drama.





