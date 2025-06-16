Young Thug Teases Future Career in Streaming: ‘I’ma Stop Doing Music’

Young Thug wants in on the streaming world? The YSL rapper pulled up on Adin Ross and revealed he wanted in on the action.

“I gotta learn how to do this s–-t,” Thugger said. “I’ma stop doing music and start streaming. I think I’m gonna stop. I’m telling ya, I’m done rapping and gonna start streaming.”

But why? It’s simple, according to Thug: “Y’all live a cool life. Y’all go everywhere every day. Y’all n—as got all types of crazy stuff.”