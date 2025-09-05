YoungBoy Never Broke Again Kicks Off First U.S. Headlining ‘MASA’ Tour with Sold-Out Dallas Shows

YoungBoy Never Broke Again launched his first-ever U.S. headlining 2025 MASA Tour with two sold-out performances at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. After five years off the stage, the 25-year-old rapper delivered an electrifying set featuring classics like “Kacey Talk” and “Untouchable,” along with hits from his record-breaking album MASA, which made him the rapper with the most Billboard 200 albums ever.

Fans also enjoyed opening performances by Offset, Toosii, DeeBaby, Mellow Rackz, Lil Dump, K3, and Baby Mel. Special guests Kevin Gates and Hunxho joined YoungBoy on nights one and two respectively. The crowd erupted as YoungBoy made his tour debut, setting a high bar for the rest of the tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the MASA Tour will visit cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Orleans before concluding in Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena on November 12.

PCOMING NBA YOUNGBOY – MASA TOUR 2025 DATES:

Fri Sep 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^%#@!$&

Sat Sep 06 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^%#@!$&

Tue Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^%#@!$&

Wed Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^%#@!$&

Fri Sep 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena^%#@!$&

Sat Sep 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center^%#@!$&

Mon Sep 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^%#@!$&

Wed Sep 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^%#@!$&

Sat Sep 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^%#@!$&

Sun Sep 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center^%#@!$&

Mon Sep 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^%#@!$&

Wed Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center^%#@!$&

Thu Sep 25 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena^%#@!$&

Sat Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^%#@!$&

Sun Sep 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^%#@!$&

Mon Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^%#@!$&

Wed Oct 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena^%#@!$&

Fri Oct 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena^%#@!$&

Sat Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^%#@!$&

Mon Oct 06 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^%#@!$&

Wed Oct 08 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena^%#@!$&

Thu Oct 09 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena^%#@!$&

Fri Oct 10 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena^%#@!$&

Sat Oct 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^%#@!$&

Mon Oct 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center^*@!$&

Wed Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^%#@!$&

Thu Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^*#@!$&

Sat Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^*#@!$&

Sun Oct 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*#@!$&

Mon Oct 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*#@!$&

Wed Oct 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC^*#@!$&

Fri Oct 24 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^%#@!$&

Sun Oct 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center^*#@!$&

Tue Oct 28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^*#@!$&

Wed Oct 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center^*#@!$&

Thu Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^*#@!$&

Sat Nov 01 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^*#@!$&

Wed Nov 05 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center^*#@!$&

Thu Nov 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena^*#@!$&

Fri Nov 07 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^*#@!$&

Sun Nov 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena^*#@!$&

Tue Nov 11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^*#@!$&

Wed Nov 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^*#@!$&

^ with Offset

% with Toosii

* with NoCap

# with DeeBaby

@ with Mellow Rackz

! with Baby Mel

$ with Lil Dump

& with K3