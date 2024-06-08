YouTuber Faces up to 10 Years in Federal Prison For Shooting Fireworks at a Lamborghini From a Helicopter

The term anything for clout, clicks, likes, etc is getting out of hand. So get this, and you truly can’t make this up. YouTube creator Alex Choi, known for his car-themed content, got himself arrested on federal charges June 5th, for, check this out … allegedly orchestrating a stunt where fireworks were shot from a helicopter at a Lamborghini. Think about that. He shot fireworks. Out of a helicopter and hit a lambo. WTF?

Here’s where it gets serious. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California charged Choi with “causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.” This charge carries a potential 10-year prison sentence. Fed time. For clout.

So about the video in question … It was entitled “Destroying a Lamborghini With Fireworks,” was posted on July 4, 2023, and has since been removed. So sorry we can’t even further his narrative. It supposedly featured Choi pressing a “fire missiles” button while two women in a helicopter fired fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini.

Where did this spectacle take place? Authorities believe the video was filmed at El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County. Choi allegedly coordinated and directed the shoot, and was shown holding a firework next to the helicopter.

Choi, in furtherance of his self snitching behavior, thanked a camera company for “being a part of my crazy stupid ideas,” and admitted to a mistake during the shoot, saying, “[expletive] up” because he forgot to instruct a friend on using a torch.

Once the feds got involved, Choi appeared in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, released on a $50,000 bond, not much tbh, with an arraignment set for July 2.

Authorities claim he bought the fireworks in Nevada due to their illegality in California and lacked the necessary permits for the shoot. Federal authorities stressed that the charges are allegations, and Choi is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Reps for Choi at Underscore Talent did not comment.

Anything for clout, for sure.





