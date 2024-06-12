4
46
3
25
48
49
30
13
16
8
1
15
9
32
10
24
18
14
33
26
29
37
43
40
20
31
22
35
2
39
38
5
11
34
23
44
YSL Trial Update: Judge Glanville Determined To Find Out Who Told Young Thug’s Lawyer About Controversial Private Meeting

YSL Trial Update: Judge Glanville Determined To Find Out Who Told Young Thug’s Lawyer About Controversial Private Meeting

2024-06-12Last Updated: 2024-06-12
335 1 minute read

Judge Ural Glanville has his sights set on who informed Brian Steel, Young Thug’s attorney, about the ex parte meeting with himself, the prosecution, and controversial witness Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland. Yesterday(June 11), Judge Granville announced a Show Cause order to everyone present for the conversation to prove that they were not the source of the leaked information or they will be held in contempt.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 25th.

On Monday, Steel demanded a mistrial in court after finding out about the ex parte meeting. Copeland decided not to testify, even after taking an immunity which required his testimony on the stand.

“You’re not supposed to have communication with a witness who’s been sworn,” Steel argued. “… If that’s true what this is is coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a constitutional right to be present for.”

“I still want to know, how did you come upon this information,” Glanville demanded. “Who told you?” Glanville held Steel in contempt of court, sentencing him to 10 weekends in jail. “You don’t get to extort the court. It doesn’t work that way,” he said. Steel also requested that he spend the jail time in the same cell as Young Thug if his appeal doesn’t go through.

The YSL/Young Thug RICO trial is the longest-running proceeding in Georgia’s history.



Brian SteelJudge Ural GlanvilleYSL RICO trial

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-12Last Updated: 2024-06-12
335 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Recommendations for the US to reset relations with Zimbabwe – ZiFM Stereo

Recommendations for the US to reset relations with Zimbabwe – ZiFM Stereo

2021-02-04
Fat Joe And Friends: A Night of Legendary Performances at the Apollo Theater

Fat Joe And Friends: A Night of Legendary Performances at the Apollo Theater

2024-04-12
Award Winning Soul And R&B Sensation Freddie Jackson Set To Tour South Africa

Award Winning Soul And R&B Sensation Freddie Jackson Set To Tour South Africa

2023-06-23
BNXN IS REACHING FOR THE STARS

BNXN IS REACHING FOR THE STARS

2023-10-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo