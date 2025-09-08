YSL Woody Responds to Young Thug’s Jail Call Comments
Young Thug has been all over the news due to leaked jail calls and continuous debates over snitching. During the calls, and a new single released, Young Thug blasted some of his former friends as rats, that’s including YSL Woody.
Clapping back, Woody addressed Thugger, looking for him to take accountability.
“Accountability @thuggerthugger1 just take accountability,” Lil Woody expressed to Young Thug. “We love you bra and we with you but take accountability. This case was B.C. you and you know it. I risked my life to protect yall yall n—as know it. I ain’t hit at all I stood against all my opps you nas who was hiding.”
He added, “We need to pray for thug atp.”