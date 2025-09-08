8
YSL Woody Responds to Young Thug’s Jail Call Comments

2025-09-08Last Updated: 2025-09-08
Young Thug has been all over the news due to leaked jail calls and continuous debates over snitching. During the calls, and a new single released, Young Thug blasted some of his former friends as rats, that’s including YSL Woody.

Clapping back, Woody addressed Thugger, looking for him to take accountability.

“Accountability @thuggerthugger1 just take accountability,” Lil Woody expressed to Young Thug. “We love you bra and we with you but take accountability. This case was B.C. you and you know it. I risked my life to protect yall yall n—as know it. I ain’t hit at all I stood against all my opps you nas who was hiding.”

He added, “We need to pray for thug atp.”




