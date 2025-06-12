35
Yung Miami Claps Back at Fans Critical of Her BET Awards Look

Yung Miami Claps Back at Fans Critical of Her BET Awards Look

The Internet can be ruthless. Yung Miami was at the BET Awards and fans were critical of her look, some suggesting she missed Diddy’s money. She would clap back, “Yall get on this app and type anything.”

The original criticism of Miami’s look came from a Twitter user who declared: “You can tell she missing that #Diddy money. Toes hanging off her shoes, wig giving beauty supply, dress giving 1999 prom.”

Miami’s responses included: “Yall don’t like when I clap back so leave me alone I’ll be trending for days once I finish laying yall hoes!”

You can see it all below.


