Van Choga – Daggering (Official Video)



Daggering is a form of dance originating from Jamaica. The dance incorporates the male dancer ramming his crotch area into the female dancer’s buttocks, and other forms of frantic movement.

‘Performed’ by Van Choga

Produced By: Mars for Passion Java Records
Video Directed by: Studio Art Pictures

© Van Choga, distributed exclusively worldwide by Twabam Distribution
