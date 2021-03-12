[Video + Audio] Fanzy Papaya

The Duke of Highlife, Fanzy Papaya drops a new video, song titled “Nne Nne”.

“It takes someone brave to be a mother, someone strong to raise a child, and someone special to love someone more than herself.”

Mothers are really brave, strong and special and needs to to be celebrated Avery day.

In this new Record titled “Nne Nne“, Fanzy Papaya ‘The duke of high life’ spills the unending love he has for his mom with all the praises and wishes that comes with it, And the song is dedicated to all mothers around the world. Listen and Enjoy!!!



