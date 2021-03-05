[Video + Audio] Fexsy – “Vacation” (Remix) ft. Peruzzi « tooXclusive

The fast rising act FEXSY, teams up with DMW’s vibe machine, Peruzzi to serve us with a groovy Remix,

“Vacation” is a smooth vibe that gave us that thrill.

So here comes the remix, and this time Peruzzi comes in to put some amazing melody to it. This version is basically a sweetener to the first one, A Well served, Wavy Gbedu!

Song Produced by MeBreezy, mixed and mastered by Timijay.

Do well to download and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD MP3

WATCH VACATION REMIX MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

, 5 out of 5 based on 2 ratings.