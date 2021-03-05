[Video + Audio] Fexsy – “Vacation” (Remix) ft. Peruzzi « tooXclusive
The fast rising act FEXSY, teams up with DMW’s vibe machine, Peruzzi to serve us with a groovy Remix,
“Vacation” is a smooth vibe that gave us that thrill.
So here comes the remix, and this time Peruzzi comes in to put some amazing melody to it. This version is basically a sweetener to the first one, A Well served, Wavy Gbedu!
Song Produced by MeBreezy, mixed and mastered by Timijay.
Do well to download and enjoy!
WATCH VACATION REMIX MUSIC VIDEO BELOW
