[Video] Bella Shmurda – “World” « tooXclusive

Dangbana Republik Releases World Video, performed by Bella Shmurda, An AJE-Filmworks… Enjoy!

Bella Shmurda goes deep on this new music video, with a touching script he Explores his World to viewers.

Fast rising Afrobeat artiste, Bella Shmurda returns with a new anthem for his Republikans, Drops a thoughtful Afrobeat track tagged WORLD. The SB produced record is a follow up to Bella’s last single RUSH which he recently dropped a controversial visual for.

On this new 2021 single – World, Bella Shmurda talked about Self importance; how we can never hide from ourselves, run from the inner mind and deceive the soul. Also he spoke on different Revelations; How pastors now uses Black Magic to perform miracles and fill up churches, Men proposing to Men, Women engaging women and fathers making love with their daughters.

Watch the official video for WORLD below, directed by Story teller, Adventurist, AJE.