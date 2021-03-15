[Video] Burna Boy Performs “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, “Ye” At 2021 Grammys

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony – BURNA BOY Slays With “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, “Ye” MEDLEY Performance.

African Giant, Burna Boy deliver a breath-taking performance of “Level Up,” “Onyeka” and “Ye,” from three different scenes, at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony. The location of his performance is The National Arts Theatre, Lagos, Nigeria

The Nigerian superstar won his first career GRAMMY ahead of his epic set, for Best Global Music Album for his 2020 LP Twice As Tall. “Level Up” and “Onyeka” are from his GRAMMY-winning project, While “YE” was his 2018 hit song. Burna gave a fire performance to close out the Premiere Ceremony

Watch Burna Boy perform “Level Up, Onyeka, Ye” at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony…. Enjoy!