[Video] Davido – “Assurance/Jowo” (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) « tooXclusive

Davido Worldwide Entertainment Limited under exclusive licence to Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited releases the video of Davido ‘s Live Performance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live In US, performing his recent buzzing hit, ‘Jowo‘ off the A Better Time (ABT) Album and 2018 hit song – ‘Assurance‘.

Music video by Davido performing Assurance/Jowo at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.. Watch and Enjoy below

About Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” ABC’s late-night talk show. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show’s YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel’s most popular comedy bits include “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” “Lie Witness News,” “Unnecessary Censorship,” “Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge,” and music videos like “I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum.”

