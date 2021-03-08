[Video] Idowest – “Jaiye” ft. Yonda « tooXclusive

DMW Presents Jaiye Video, Performed by its rapper, Idowest and singer, Yonda.

In anticipation of the soon to drop Mafia Culture Volume 2 EP, Idowest releases the official music video for the song ‘JAIYE’.

Off the “Mafia Culture EP Vol. 1” is this smashing track 6 titled “Jaiye” featuring label mate, Yonda. On this groovy record Idowest awa Mafia drops some bars with hard flows on how he is now balling. Yonda spiced it up with his unique vibe that gave “Jaiye” some trap feeling with production assist from Damayo.

Ahead of the second EP release, Idowest shares Jaiye music video, A new visuals Directed by Director Pry…. Watch and Enjoy below

GET AUDIO HERE