[Video] JAE5 – “Dimension” f. Skepta x Rema « tooXclusive

Rapper, Skepta and Multi-talented artiste, Rema joins music producer, JAE5 for the new song “Dimension”.

“Dimension” is the debut single for East London producer JAE5, featuring legendary Tottenham MC Skepta and prolific Nigerian artists, Young King Rema.

JAE5 is an East London producer who recently got a Grammy Recognition and enjoyed win with his effort on the Burna Boy’s Grammy Award Winning Album – ‘Twice As Tall‘. He produced the track ‘Bank On It‘.

Jae originally teased the single on the 4th of March with a snippet of the production, which gained the attention of social media. Wanting to make it an international collaboration, he asked the fans to recommend him “one UK artist and one African artist” to get onto the song together. Skepta was announced as the UK Artist on the 11th of March, with Rema being announced as the African artist on the 12th of March. In celebration for his monumental Grammy Award win on the 14th, JAE5 announced the single to officially drop within the week.

Today March 19th, 2021, Jae5 premieres both the audio and video of ‘Dimension‘.

Credits:

Director – Ebeneza Blanche

Executive Producer- Elizabeth Doonan

Producer -Tony Longe

Line producer – Joy Williams

1st AD – Nana Asihene

2nd AD – David Adjetey

Project Manager – Andrew Debrah

Art director – coffee

Hairstylist – Brigette Ayibokuk

DIT – Tytanium

Director of Photography

Jack Exton

1st AC – Chuckee Owes

2nd AC – Banini

Production Assistants:

Travis Assem

Babette Van Aalst

Emefa Smith

Watch the video, Listen and Enjoy the song

STREAM & GET AUDIO