[Video] Jamopyper – “Better Better” « tooXclusive
Zanku Records Act, Jamopyper presents the official music video for his new single titled ’Better Better’.
After dropping the single, “Better Better” which has gained momentum and amazing air plays, Jamopyper follows up with a music video that skillfully captures the creative storyline of the song.
Notable Lyrics
Better better
For better for worst
If you be my baby girl e go better for us
For better better
For better for worst
If you be my baby girl e go better for us
Gan gan gan ngan tgan tgan gan gan gan…
The video was shot in Lagos Nigeria and directed by Visionary Pictures, while the single is produced by P.Priime… Watch and Enjoy below