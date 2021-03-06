[Video] Jamopyper – “Better Better” « tooXclusive

Zanku Records Act, Jamopyper presents the official music video for his new single titled ’Better Better’.

After dropping the single, “Better Better” which has gained momentum and amazing air plays, Jamopyper follows up with a music video that skillfully captures the creative storyline of the song.

Notable Lyrics

Better better

For better for worst

If you be my baby girl e go better for us

For better better

For better for worst

If you be my baby girl e go better for us

Gan gan gan ngan tgan tgan gan gan gan…

The video was shot in Lagos Nigeria and directed by Visionary Pictures, while the single is produced by P.Priime… Watch and Enjoy below

GET AUDIO HERE