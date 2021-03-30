[Video] Kcee – “Cultural Praise” Vol 3 ft. Okwesili Eze Group « tooXclusive

Kcee and Okwesili Eze Group Releases Cultural Praise Vol 3

“Cultural Praise Vol 3” is a track off the newly released Cultural Praise Album delivered by Five Star General, Kcee. In collaboration with the Okwesili Eze Group, the “Cultural-Praise” album has 5 solid gospel and inspirational songs that’ll sure lift your mood.

“My people, it’s time! And this one is special to me. The long awaited cultural praise album drops today!

Most of you don’t know this, but I started my career from the Church choir and I’ve always wanted to do a gospel/inspirational project for God.

For me, it’s been over two decades of consistency and churning out hits back to back in the music industry and I’m eternally grateful to God for grace.

The remarkable success of “Cultural Praise” 1 & 2 further re-enforced the urge to fulfil one of this desire which has always been to use my talent to glorify God and I’m really excited that the time is now to release a gospel project.

I present to you #CulturalPraiseTheAlbum I hope you like it, I hope it inspires you and most importantly I hope it serves the purpose of glorifying and appreciating God!!

A very special shoutout to the original composers of all the songs on the album, you all are legends and I’m just privileged to be able to use these works to praise the almighty God. Thank you all for being a huge inspiration to me, for making music that has transcended from one generation to another and for paving the way for this album to be a reality.

And to the Okwesili Eze Group, I appreciate you all. To God Be The Glory!“

Basking in the euphoria of the recent success of his gospel singles “Cultural Praise” Volume 1 and Vol. 2, Five Star Music Star, Kcee has now dropped Vol. 3.

‘Cultural Praise Vol. 3‘ comes with a music video alongside the new audio… Watch, Listen and Enjoy below

DOWNLOAD MP3 (AUDIO)